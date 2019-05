Though born in Texas, Gloria Ríos made a name for herself in Mexico as a singer and an actress. In 1955, she began recording with several pop music orchestras of the region.

With Las Estrellas del Ritmo, a big band led by her future husband Mario Patrón, she recorded what is considered to be the first Rock-n-Roll song to come out of Mexico, "La mecedora."

