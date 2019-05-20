David Corn Has Had Quite Enough Of Kayleigh McEnany

There really is a career path for perky ladies willing to lie to old white men. Some of them even get to be on television. But I digress.

David Corn has had enough of Kayleigh McEnany's bald-faced lies in service to her "career." She is currently holding the position of perky lady liar for the Trump re-election campaign.

Kayleigh tells several lies defending Trump: that polling says Americans don't want Trump investigated, that Trump never had any business dealings in Russia, that there was "no obstruction no collusion," that the fact that Bob Mueller didn't bring charges means case closed, that Democrats will be hurt if they pursue justice re Trump.

David Corn just kept asking her questions.

DAVID CORN: We are re-litigating things. ...We have confirmation he was trying to do stuff with Russia over the years. the Trump Tower -- KAYLEIGH MCENANY: None of that panned out. CORN: Just because you're a failure means you have no business dealings with a country?

Why is MSNBC pretending that hosting Trump campaign spokespeople on panels with actual journalists is going to result in some sort of meaningful discussion?

This was a great takedown, and David Corn handled it well, but in the end, segments like this are pro-wrestling masquerading as political coverage. Cable news needs to stop this nonsense.