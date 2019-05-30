Duncan Hunter Tries To 'Help' Accused Navy SEAL

Here’s the deal. Trump is playing all coy and fey over whether or not he’s going to pardon Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who is charged with all manner of cold-blooded war crimes including murdering a prisoner under his charge.

Along comes Duncan Hunter, a Republican congressman from California, with a full belly from being charged with using $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for family vacations and other personal expenses.

Hunter, a veteran, is trying to make Gallagher more normal.

“Eddie did one bad thing that I’m guilty of, too — taking a picture of the body and saying something stupid,” Hunter said at the meeting about border issues in the Southern California town of Ramona, according to the Times of San Diego. Hunter, who served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan when he was on active duty (he later was deployed to Afghanistan as a reservist, as well), said he had taken pictures “just like that when I was overseas,” according to the Times. Hunter said he did not text or post the images.

That right there violates the Defense Department Law of War. But hell, at least he didn’t spend $250,000 in campaign donations for a family vacation in Hawaii, tequila shots, rounds of golf, and I don’t even want to know what else.

Gallagher might want to find somebody of better moral character to vouch for him.

Gallagher: Thieving Sleezeballs Did The Same Damn Thing ain’t much of a defense.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com