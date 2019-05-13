Howard Stern Tells GMA Trump Probably Helped Get Some Women "A Few Abortions"

Howard Stern, the former radio shock jock who resides on SiriusXM and who's been a friend to Donald Trump for a long time told George Stephanopoulos that Trump's whole stance on abortion is folly.

"I don't believe his stance on abortion, for example." Stern said.

He continued: "The Donald I know I think he'd probably get a few people abortions. I don't know what he's doing. The stance, the women don't have a right to choose what -- you don't have to get an abortion. But if you want the right -- I remember the days of women in the back alleys with coat hangers, that's not acceptable and you know who used to be able to get an abortion? Rich people. They could get them. And so, you know, let's face it, it is really unthinkable to me about what's going on in the country right now."

The idea that Donald Trump is some sort of born-again Christian anti-abortion activist is a joke. The only religion Trump practices are one of narcissism and self-aggrandizement in every aspect of his life.

Howard Stern also reveals that his relationship with Trump faltered when Stern wouldn't appear at the Republican National Convention. Stern suggested that since he was a Hillary supporter, perhaps he could have gone anyway and endorsed Hillary at the RNC.