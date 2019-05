Avedon's Sideshow - ignorance is kind;

Bad Attitudes - noted scholar clears Trump!

Balloon Juice - Schaden, meet Freude;

Homeless on the High Desert - have we learned nothing from Wile E. Coyote?

The New York Crank - is the dog beginning to wag?

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and can't stop watching this Tim Conway clip.

To recommend a link, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!