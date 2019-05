Lance Mannion - mortar mixed thick with anger ...

Mike the Mad Biologist - privatization is theft;

Mock Paper Scissors - there are some design flaws in The Wall;

Reality Chex - The Commentariat.

The Carpentariat - partisanship, not love of country, is all that's left;

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and suggests yet another Tim Conway clip.

To recommend a link, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!