The Longer Wknd./Bye-bye Teresa May Edition.
Euro-Lections: Down With Tyranny.
At Crooked, Brian Beutler's afraid things are falling apart: "The Guardrails Have Failed".
Brane Space's Copernicus on Robert Mueller's potentially secret appearance before a Congresional committee.
Persecution of Christians: Does it exist? Reformed Evangelical pastor Bruce Gerencser says it's a myth. (via FairandUnbalanced.)
Weekend Wacky: Photo shoot at the shrink convention.
Thrown at the wall (It all stuck.) by M. Bouffant.