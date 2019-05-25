Image from: photo by M. Bouffant

The Longer Wknd./Bye-bye Teresa May Edition.

Euro-Lections: Down With Tyranny.

At Crooked, Brian Beutler's afraid things are falling apart: "The Guardrails Have Failed".

Brane Space's Copernicus on Robert Mueller's potentially secret appearance before a Congresional committee.

Persecution of Christians: Does it exist? Reformed Evangelical pastor Bruce Gerencser says it's a myth. (via FairandUnbalanced.)

Weekend Wacky: Photo shoot at the shrink convention.

Thrown at the wall (It all stuck.) by M. Bouffant.