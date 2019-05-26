It's the Stay Out Of Holiday Trouble/Elon Musk Is Awful Edition.

Editorial cartoon from Alas, A Blog: How Banning the Abortion Pill Works.

Prosperity Gospel: Want to know more about Joel Osteen? Can't imagine why you would, but if you do, Jack Cluth will tell you.

Speaking of charlatans, Pharyngula takes a quick peek at Elon Musk's Boring Co.

Worse from Musk, at Balloon Juice: 12,000 satellites to ruin the night sky for astronomy: "Musk’s offhand 'they can’t be seen at night' is not true or reassuring."

Bonus: Those who also aggregate. At FairandUNbalanced, Burr Deming's wkly. wrap-up, featuring a familiar liberal blog or two.

