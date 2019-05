Pharyngula: The imaginary free speech crisis is a ploy to silence free speech.

Rewire: Our so-called health department is doing everything it can to deny care to millions.

Crooked Timber: Forgiveness pros and cons.

Greater Good: What happens when you educate liberals about white privilege?

McSweeney's: I support strong women of color unless they are politically to my left.

