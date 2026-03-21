Duffy Gets Confused And Gets In The Wrong Lane

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy went on CNBC to talk about something, but exactly what isn't clear.

But Democrats, what they really want is they want T.S.A. agents to take their masks off, right? T.S.A. agents don't want to wear masks. And by the way, Democrats spent a couple of years during COVID mandating that we all wear masks. Now they want T.S.A. agents to take them off. Well, why is that? They want them to take their masks off so they can dox the T.S.A. agents, and not just go after the agents, but go after their spouses, go after their kids, and put political pressure, protest outside their homes. And that's untenable for a law enforcement agent who's just trying to do the good work of the American people, getting folks who broke our laws out of the country, enforcing our laws. But Democrats have suggested body cams. I think President Trump has said he's okay negotiating body cams. And some other requirements that Democrats have asked for the agents, the president, who's a negotiator, is willing to compromise with them. But there are some things that go too far where we don't want to risk the lives of agents because radical Democrats want to attack them. And I think that's the fundamental point in disagreement right now between the Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

According to Aaron Rupar, the source of the video, Duffy was obviously talking about ICEtapo goons. But why is he even talking about ICEtapo goons for when, according to the chyron, he's supposed to be talking about TSA agents calling in sick because they aren't getting paid. Instead, he's complaining about Democrats wanting ICEtapo goons to act like real law enforcement officers and complaining about having to wear masks during the COVID pandemic, which his Fearless Leader did nothing to resolve, by the way.

The point of all this is that Duffy, and the other buffoons in the cabinet, need to slow down, stay in his lane, and do his job instead of worrying about everyone else's. Maybe, just maybe, then he would suck quite as bad as he does, and scores of people would still be alive. You would think a transportation secretary would know basic things like that. But you would be wrong with this regime.