Is This Epstein Survivor The Reason For Melania Trump's Bizarre Presser?

The First Lady’s presser on April 9 was a weird one, and it looks like she was getting ahead of a bombshell story from an Epstein survivor who was deported during a custody battle with the Trump Special Envoy Paolo Zampolli. After being deported, the former Epstein survivor, Amanda Ungaro, who is the mother of Zampolli’s teenage son, had nothing to lose. Amanda Ungaro took to social media, threatening to spill many secrets about Melania Trump.

I think the reason Melania is getting ahead of it is Amanda Ungaro, model, Epstein survivor, & mother of a child shared w P. Zampoli, (who was part of introducing M to Trump at Kit Kat club) is now publicly calling her out. Zampoli also called ICE on Amanda & had her deported👀👇 https://t.co/fIjdxUdNub pic.twitter.com/5jExnmv5j0 — Susan♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) April 10, 2026

Zampolli and Ungaro were together for years and were friends with the Trumps.

🚨🚨🚨Amanda Ungaro taped an interview with Spain’s El Pais AIRING this weekend‼️ Amanda Ungaro & Zampolli were together for 2 decades moved in elite circles, attending events at Mar-a-Lago ETC

Paolo Zampolli a friend Melania who brought her to the US & now works for the WH pic.twitter.com/DaktHU3kIX — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) April 10, 2026

What is Zampolli’s Story?

The New York Times reported that Zampolli learned his ex-girlfriend was in a Miami jail after being arrested for fraud at her job. The two were in a custody dispute over their teenage son. Trump’s special envoy then contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement and told them his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Ungaro, was in the United States illegally. Soon after, Ungaro was deported to Brazil.

It’s interesting how quickly things happen when one of Trump’s friends wants to settle a personal matter, isn’t it? Zampolli is Special Envoy of the President of the United States of America for Global Partnership, according to his Instagram account.

Zampolli went to Hungary with the VP of the United States:

Credit: Instagram

Trump and Zampolli have known each other for a long time. The former owner of a modeling agency introduced Melania to Donald at the Kit Kat Club, and Zampolli is mentioned in the Epstein files. According to the New York Times:

“In the city’s modeling scene, Mr. Zampolli also intersected with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who would later be accused of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and young women. The men once discussed buying a modeling agency together, and Mr. Zampolli’s name appears several times in the millions of Epstein documents recently released by the Justice Department. In one 2011 email, Mr. Epstein warned an Emirati businessman: ‘Be careful, zampoli is trouble. Lots.’”

We are watching for further developments. But this seems like it's going to get a little messy!