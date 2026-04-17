Donald Victim-Blames Epstein Survivors

During a Trump press gaggle, grandpa was asked if he is okay with new public hearings for the Epstein survivors and he's fine with it then proceeded to victim-blame the women by claiming they refused to go under oath.

This is a lie.

Many Jeffrey Epstein victims have given sworn testimonies, including Virginia Giuffre, Maria Farmer, and Johanna Sjoberg.

Many others settled in civil court, and others didn't have the chance to testify because he died in 2019.

LANDERS: The first lady last week called on Congress to further look into and uncover the truth on the Epstein files, the Epstein saga. Do you believe that there should be a public hearing for more of these Epstein survivors? TRUMP: Well, I'm okay with it. I think we've had a lot of public hearings. I'm okay with it. But I understand that the women didn't want to go under oath. That's what I heard. That the women, the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath, which was a little surprising. I understand that. I understand that. I understand that. So, Melania felt strongly about it, because she was accused of—that I met her through Epstein, but it turned out to be totally false. It was a false hearing.

Since Epstein's victims numbered in the hundred, there were many that wanted no part of any legal proceeding to preserve their privacy.

Trump knows this, but by making a blanket statement like none of them wanted to testify he undermines their credibility, like any good sexual predator would do.

Vonshitzhispants does not want any of Epstein's victims to openly testify since he's been named thousands of times in the Epstein Files.

Maybe the young woman that gave credible testimony to the FBI that Trump tried to rape her and she bit him will show up?.

(h/t Liz Landers@ElizLanders)