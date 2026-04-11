The FBI’s ‘Proactive’ Domestic Terrorist Plans Should Terrify Us All

Anyone who has read George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four novel, published in 1949, surely remembers the Thought Police going after “thought criminals.” Thanks to Kash Patel and his MAGA comrades in the Trump administration, it is now a case of art imitating life. And they want more money for it.

Ken Klippenstein caught the little-noticed provision in Donald Trump’s proposed budget that should scare the s**t out of everyone in the C&L community. “Buried inside it is a new FBI-led center dedicated to ‘proactively’ hunting Americans the government classifies as so-called domestic terrorists,” Klippenstein wrote.

He was referring to the “NSPM-7 Joint Mission Center.” It is staffed with personnel from 10 federal agencies, Klippenstein says. “It is busy ‘proactively’ identifying domestic terrorists” who, the budget request says, “are motivated by a range of ideologies" and “pose an elevated threat to the Homeland.”

So, who are these “potential” domestic terrorists and what ideologies do they hold? Besides those supporting “the overthrow of the U.S. government,” the budget request claims that violent conduct “commonly” relates to “views associated with anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism and anti-Christianity … extremism on immigration, race and gender. [sic] and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion and morality.”

I think we all know how that will be interpreted. The DOJ has already been caught deleting a study from its website that found “far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists.”

The new center is already working to “counter” its dubious vision of domestic threats by “integrating intelligence, operational support, and financial analysis.”

In other words, if you engage in any kind of anti-MAGA activity, Big Brother wants to be watching you.