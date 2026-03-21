Ron Johnson: Mullin Has Succeeded In Life. He Owns A Ranch.

Sen. Ron Johnson appeared on NewsNation to speak with Chris Cuomo about whether Markwayne Mullin is qualified to be Secretary of Homeland Security. RoJo's logic was still the same twisted thinking that he applies to everything:

CUOMO: I respect that he's an artisan, I respect that he's an entrepreneur, and I respect that he's a pugilist. However, being a good guy is not enough when it comes to running a government agency.

Would you say the same thing if he was going to run the Fed? And say, yeah, he's a good guy. The guy doesn't know how to count to 10. But you know, I heard he loves his dog. You know, it sounds like a very low bar you got here, Sam.

ROJO: No, I said he's more than a good guy. He's been very successful in business. He knows how to run an operation. He's succeeded in everything in life. I think he now owns a ranch. He's obviously representing the people from Oklahoma. He's built good relationships on the hill, which is an important thing when he's Secretary of the Department. You've got experts running the different divisions. You have to be a manager. You have to have those people skills. And he has those people skills. So again, I think you're understating his qualifications for this.

And again, in the end, elections matter. President Trump gets to decide who he wants serving as his administration. I don't see anything that's disqualifying about Senator Mullen. As a matter of fact, I think I see a lot of things that are qualifying about him, starting with he's a person of integrity. He's a man of faith, and he's built all these great relationships. And I tell you, again, I don't think I've heard a better introduction in a confirmation here. I don't think I've heard a better opening statement, a more genuine heartfelt one, than what Senator Mullen delivered at the hearing today. And that says something.

CUOMO: I'm just saying, before the Trump administration, if you look at people who have held the office, they have very established pedigrees in military, in security, in law enforcement, and I think there's a reason for that. But I'm not going to beat the point to death.