The Professor's Convatorium: The underground economy shows us what completely unregulated capitalism looks like. And it's ugly as hell.

Juanita Jean's: Jonathan Stickland is perhaps the quintessential Republican.

Hysterical Raisins: Visualizing Barr after he sacrificed his last shreds of dignity for Trump.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The Republican party is too far down the rabbit hole of rage to ever allow itself a "return to normalcy".

Hungry for more links? Go here.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!