PBS 'Arthur' Has A Same-Sex Wedding For Mr. Ratburn

A simple moment really, but a far cry from way back in 2005 when a spinoff of the same show tried to feature a Lesbian couple but then Education Secretary under George Bush, Margaret Spellings, had PBS pull the episode.

Source: Out Magazine

Across America, children came home from school, turned on PBS, and saw a gay rat get married on Monday. This is the future that liberals want!

In a brand new episode of the children’s television show Arthur titled “Mr. Ratburn & the Special Someone,” the kids find out that their teacher Mr. Ratburn is getting married. At first, they mistake Mr. Ratburn’s bossy sister Patty, voiced by Jane Lynch — gay rights! — as his fiancé. But, at the wedding day, Arthur, Buster, Francine, Muffy, and Binky attend the event to find out that Mr. Ratburn is marrying a man — or, like, a male animal. From the looks of him, he is an aardvark like the show’s titular hero.

Out has contacted PBS for comment about this episode and will update when we hear back. You can watch the full Arthur episode here.