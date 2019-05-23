Samantha Bee Scolds Democrats For Appearing On Fox News: ‘You Just Look Stupid’

Democratic presidential hopefuls have been lining up lately to do townhalls on Fox News. Bernie Sanders started this trend, and though not a Democrat himself, other Democrats have followed in his footsteps. Only Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have categorically ruled it out. Why they do this, whether to get more attention for themselves or to appeal to a broader spectrum of the electorate, appear bipartisany and ****, it's just wrong says Samantha Bee.

And she's right.

Source: The Wrap

Samantha Bee has called out South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and other Democrats for holding Fox News town halls, saying their appearances were legitimizing the network and warning that in the long run, they would look foolish.

“In its entire history, Fox News was never on the level, but in the Trump era it’s become an extension of his administration, or maybe vice-versa. They don’t pretend otherwise, so why should anyone else?” Bee said during a monologue on her TBS show, “Full Frontal.” “At a certain point if you play along with Fox you don’t look bold or bipartisan, you just look stupid.”

“Nobody is impressed by how Charlie Brown reaches across the aisle to Lucy’s football,” she added, making a “Peanuts” reference.