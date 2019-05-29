Charlie Sykes: 'No Hoax, No Witch Hunt, No Attempted Coup, No Exoneration'

If there's one thing the right understands, it's how to craft messages to meet the masses. Short, sweet and snappy messages. This is why Trump sings "No collusion, no obstruction" every day. It is the perfect counter to the weight of 438 pages of evidence to the contrary, and since hardly anyone has read the Mueller report, he gets away with it.

But Sykes gets how that works, and has offered up the perfect counter-chorus for Democrats to sing loud and clear, every time they have the chance.

Here it is as Sykes delivered it: "There was no hoax, there was no witch-hunt, there was no attempted coup and there was no exoneration..."

Shorter lyric for the song: No hoax, no witch-hunt, no coup and no exoneration.

Easy to say, easy for media to grasp, easy to use as the counter to Trump, who is now stuck with saying that because he wasn't accused, he's innocent.

There was more to Sykes' message for Dems, too. "There's a one-two punch when you think about it," he said. "You have a Republican congressman from the midwest who is making a stronger case for impeachment than you're hearing from the Democrats right now and he is not being destroyed."

"He got a standing ovation at a town hall meeting in Michigan. So you wonder whether or not, with Mueller coming out and making it absolutely clear that now it is up to Congress to pursue what he uncovered in that report and a Republican-elected official like Justin Amash who is saying, 'Look, I may be alone right now, but you can actually take this position without committing political suicide.'"

So here's the whole chorus: "NO HOAX, NO WITCH-HUNT, NO COUP, NO EXONERATION! IMPEACH"

Let's tweet it, sing it, and get the Dems to do it too.