Tomi Lahren, Brian Kilmeade Defend War Criminals

The Political Science Department at Harvard University was missing two luminaries today as Brian Kilmeade and Tomi Lahren took time to appear on Fox Nation. (I kid.)

The two were asked their learned opinion on Donald Trump's alleged floating of pardons for individuals accused of war crimes by their fellow Navy SEALs.

Here are the crimes Trump is considering pardoning:

SEVEN Navy SEALs turned Ed Gallagher in for...



Murdering teenage girls,



Texting pictures of his kills,



Desecrating dead bodies,



Shooting rockets at civilian homes for no reason,



& threatening the SEALs themselves if they were to report him.



Trump putting them all in danger. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 19, 2019

Gallagher threatened to KILL his Navy SEAL teammates if they spoke out against him.



There’s ZERO reason to believe he will not hunt down each of them and try to kill them if Trump pardons him.



There is no greater disrespect to those who serve than to put them at risk like this. pic.twitter.com/w8rypOCOu7 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 19, 2019

Brian Kilmeade says those outraged by this proposed pardoning, "believe the wrong story."

brian kilmeade should go camping with chief gallagher. — milfshake (@larsloving) May 22, 2019

Tomi Lahren, of course, blames "The Left." Objecting to pardoning a war criminal "just shows where their priorities are. It's always been terrorists over American warfighters."

Treadmill Lobotomy didn't comment on the seven Navy SEALs who testified against the convicted soldier, and the fact that a pardon might put their lives in danger.

But subscribers to Fox Nation got their money's worth, eh Donald?