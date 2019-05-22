Tomi Lahren, Brian Kilmeade Defend War Criminals

The Political Science Department at Harvard University was missing two luminaries today as Brian Kilmeade and Tomi Lahren took time to appear on Fox Nation. (I kid.)
The two were asked their learned opinion on Donald Trump's alleged floating of pardons for individuals accused of war crimes by their fellow Navy SEALs.
Here are the crimes Trump is considering pardoning:
Brian Kilmeade says those outraged by this proposed pardoning, "believe the wrong story."
Tomi Lahren, of course, blames "The Left." Objecting to pardoning a war criminal "just shows where their priorities are. It's always been terrorists over American warfighters."
Treadmill Lobotomy didn't comment on the seven Navy SEALs who testified against the convicted soldier, and the fact that a pardon might put their lives in danger.
But subscribers to Fox Nation got their money's worth, eh Donald?