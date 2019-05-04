Trump Is Getting Played By North Korea. Again.

It was reported late Friday EST (early Saturday, North Korea time), that North Korea had fired "several short-range projectiles". The New York Times reports that North Korea "fired the projectiles between 9:06 a.m. and 9:27 a.m. from near Wonsan, a coastal town east of Pyongyang" and that they "flew 70 to 200 kilometers before landing in the sea between North Korea and Japan."

Sarah Slanders said the White House will "monitor" the situation, but it is unclear if we can trust her since she admitted she is a liar.

If true, this would be the first missile test since 2017. Does this mean the love affair between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is over? Or is this just the final break after February's disastrous meeting in Vietnam where discussions of nuclear dismantlement failed in typical Trump fashion?

Frank Figliuzzi, NBC National Security Contributor and Former Assistant Director of Counterintelligence to the FBI joined MSNBC on Saturday to discuss these latest developments, and he didn't hold back:

KENDIS GIBSON: And Frank, it does appear as if they discuss a number of different things. They discuss North Korea with Putin yesterday on that phone call. Their discussion took place before South Korea announced that the north fired off several short-range missiles off the north's eastern coast and today Trump was tweeting about it saying anything in this very interesting world is possible. He says that there will be a deal between him and North Korea at some point. He believes in Kim Jong-un. What do you believe in, Frank? FRANK FIGLIUZZI: So I believe he's over his head when he's negotiating with these world leaders and I think clearly that Putin has an advantage over him in controlling the geopolitical scene. So if he believes Putin over our intelligence community on one thing, then he's likely to believe Putin over our intelligence community on other things like the degree to which North Korea is still progressing in their missile and nuclear program. So in the face of reality we have a president who wants to perpetuate the appearance of winning. He has to win even as we watch missiles being launched by an adversary he said is no longer doing such a thing. Putin is a former KGB officer and highly trained in deception and manipulation. He's got Trump right where he wants him with regard to North Korea and other situations, and Trump is just being duped almost on a daily basis.

Let's see what happens next. Trump's tweets about it have seemed fairly unconcerned - almost like he thinks it's adorable that Jong-un is trying to get his attention, but that there's not much to see here.

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

His pal in the Senate isn't so sure...

The actions taken by North Korea in restarting missile tests possibly changes the equation in a dangerous and dramatic fashion. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 4, 2019

And a truth-teller in the House is still fighting the good fight.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: We support diplomacy. But facts also matter. Under your strategy,



Kim Jong Un has NOT:

-Eliminated any nukes

-Eliminated any missiles



North Korea HAS:

-Increased nuclear fuel

-Hidden missile bases

-Just launched a volley of projectiles#SaturdayThoughts https://t.co/ViqseUhtFS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 4, 2019

It's almost like Trump has a tenuous hold on reality.