Tucker's Hypocrisy: Fox News Obsesses Over Venezuela To Avoid A Barr Convo

Of course Fox News loves them some coverage of south-of-the-border dangerous brown people. But last night Tucker Carlson devoted his monologue to how US politicians "care more about Venezuela than they do about the US."

"Why do they seem to care more about Venezuela than they do this country — the one they run?" he asked.

And yet Fox News was, for some unknown reason (ahem), utterly obsessed with covering Venezuela on Tuesday night.

Tucker, above. Hannity also led with Venezuela. Laura Ingraham opened her show with a thirty minute attack on Joe Biden and "Democrats' fake morality" then turned to the Barr/Mueller story by focusing on "Democrats losing their minds" and an interview with Newt Gingrich. But Newt wasn't really there to talk about Barr and Mueller. Newt has a new (ghostwritten) novel called "Collusion" -- tagline "What if the Russians really are colluding with Americans...on the left?" NO, REALLY.

The regular news hour post-Laura led with ...Venezuela.

I'm not saying Venezuela isn't an important story. But Fox News is very, very glad they had a south-of-the-border crisis to fixate upon Tuesday night. The people who cared "more about Venezuela than they do about the US" Tuesday night was definitely Fox News producers.