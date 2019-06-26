Attendees Want No Publicity At Sarah Sanders' Goodbye Party, But We've Got The List

Elmira had a set of parties, and the Villagers Society Pages, er, Tiger Beat’s, er, Politico's, email thingie tells us who amongst the movers and shakers and floaters was there!

OK, that’s just sad. More proof that There Is A Club And You Are Not In It, or maybe it is the Stockholm Syndrome in action?

The Columbia Journalism Review has a somewhat scathing story with quotes from some attendees, some on record, most not. It’s not pretty watching your Failed Media grovel to justify why they are there:

“A White House correspondent who resembled a young William Shatner (and didn’t want to be named) took a gulp of beer and said that the night felt like “the end of a battle, or a decent game of rugby, where at the end of the day you shake hands.”“A colleague chimed in, “Everybody has their issue with Sarah Sanders, but if you can’t have a drink with somebody, then all of civilization has broken down.”

And this just is more data for why our media sucks so bad. That is almost the definition of access journalism right there. It’s not news, it’s a game and we are all players.But then there are a few (OK, one) journalist who proudly did not attend:

When the party had been announced, some journalists (and news readers) balked. “I’m on a cross-country flight, and very disturbed that in the midst of these serious issues, of possible strikes against Iran, there was no briefing by Sarah Huckabee Sanders in over 100 plus days,” April Ryan, a CNN analyst and White House correspondent, said in an Instagram video. “Sarah Huckabee, have your party. I won’t be there. Girl, bye!”

Thank-you April Ryan. You restore my faith that some reporters still have some integrity.

THE SCENE AT @SarahHuckabee's GOING AWAY PARTY: “You’d better not say I was here,” one reporter said. “Me either,” said another. https://t.co/d5IMc9Wch4 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 25, 2019

Anita Kumar at Politico is thrilled with herself for the party she threw for Sarah Huckabee Sanders last night. You should probably keep that in mind when reading anything Anita Kumar writes. Extremely disappointing. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 25, 2019

White House Reporters greet each other at the Sarah Huckabee Sanders Going Away Party pic.twitter.com/JfqvjSnFNS — Frances Langum (@bluegal) June 26, 2019

Back to Tiger Beat, who continues to list attendees at yet another party, and you know, an enterprising subpoena server could have made their yearly goal in a single night:

Anyway, the Possum has not yet left the building. There may be more parties.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors