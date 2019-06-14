C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Long Hots

Philadelphian Rosali Middleman has made a name for herself as a singer/songwriter, doing music in a, for the lack of a more clever pigeonhole at the moment, experimental folk and alt-country vein. As the singer and guitar player in the Long Hots (along with Kathryn of distortion merchants Mild Time on bass and Eva from grungy groovesters Spacin') though it's all being about Rock-n-Roll.

The guitars are raw and the rhythm section keeps it solid with simplicity. It's a primitive boogie that doesn't ask to be overthought about. It just wants to get down and sway in its own hazy way.

With the weekend being upon us and bills needing to be paid, here's one from them that is relatable for the wallet. "Nickel and dime." The song was originally available on cassette by the band (and it can be heard on this episode of my poodcast) and is now available as the a-side of their 7inch single recently released by Third Man.

