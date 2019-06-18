CNBC Poll: Millionaires Say Voting Trump Out Of Office Is The Number One Priority

On June 12, CNBC released a survey of millionaires. The results were quite striking.

A solid 60% of millionaires support Elizabeth Warren's plan for taxing the wealth on those that have more than $50 million in assets.

That's astounding.

But as we drill deeper it's even more encouraging for the Democratic Party and their overall message and social policies.

49% of those worth over $10 million were in favor of being taxed at a 70% rate.

You would imagine that Democratic millionaires would support these measures, but the surprising number is that 62% of independent millionaires also support the higher tax rates.

Even 36% of Republican millionaires agree with these plans!

CNBC's Robert Frank observed that it's "still higher than what I would have expected."

You and me both.

Joe Kernen was the naysayer about the poll as he promoted the fact that Republicans feel that the private sector should grow the pie so to speak and not the government.

Men like Kernan are oblivious to the facts as they present themselves.

Trump massively cut taxes and it did not help the working class or spur economic growth. It just made the deficit higher.

Frank shot back, " I've done polls like this or looked at the polls like this for 15 years. These numbers have gone up in terms of the wealthy supporting higher taxes."

But outside of the discussion of the tax issue inside the poll, CNBC posted a graphic that is quite illuminating

"What issue will be the most important to you as a voter in the 2020 election?"

By a wide margin millionaires said, "Voting Pres. Trump out of office." This came in at 32%

The next issue was the economy that came in at 14%.

In recent months poll after poll after poll shows of the American people agree with the Democratic Party and the Progressives on the left feel that taxes should go up on the wealthy and that Trump needs to be voted out of office.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Clearly Donald Trump's peers (or at least, so he claims) feel the same way.