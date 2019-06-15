End-Timer Rick Wiles Warns Not To Eat Plant-Based Meat Or Satan Will Win

My spouse has been on a plant-based diet for years as a way to be proactive about his family's tendency toward heart disease. As anyone knows who is on one of these diets, there are lots of meat alternatives which are plant-based and intended to supply protein and flavor similar to meat.

I don't ordinarily do much with anything end-timer Rick Wiles says, because most of it is bizarre, anti-scientific, and insultiing. But occasionally Right Wing Watch finds a doozy from him. Today's wacky woo involves plant-based meats, DNA, and pseudoscience.

“When you go to your favorite fast food restaurant, you are going to be eating a fake hamburger,” Wiles said. “You’re going to go to the grocery store and buy a pound of fake hamburger or a fake steak, and you won’t know that it was grown in some big corporation’s laboratory. This is the nightmare world that they are taking us into. They’re changing God’s creation. Why? Because they want to be God.” “God is an environmentalist,” Wiles continued. “He takes this very seriously. He created this planet, he created the universe and he’s watching these Luciferians destroy this planet, destroy the animal kingdom, destroy the plant kingdom, change human DNA. Why? They want to change human DNA so that you can’t be born again. That’s where they’re going with this, to change the DNA of humans so it will be impossible for a human to be born again. They want to create a race of soulless creatures on this planet.”

I want everyone with even a basic knowledge of science and logic to notice what he is doing to his gullible listeners. On the one hand, he claims they're "changing the human DNA" with plant-based meats, something that makes no sense, even for children of Satan. And then he is losing his mind because after Satan's spawn have modified that DNA, those lost children of God will never be "born again," as if they will literally travel down God's birth canal IF ONLY THEY DON'T EAT THAT EVIL VEGAN CRAP.

And the bit about God being an environmentalist, assuming one believes in God? Absolutely. But there is no leap that goes from environmentalism to Satanic DNA alteration via plant-based meat. So who is sponsoring this guy? The beef industry? Texas ranchers? Because I guarantee you this has nothing to do with Satan, God, or plant-based products.