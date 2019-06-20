Jan Schakowsky, Pelosi's Deputy Whip, Comes Out For Impeachment Inquiry

This announcement made headlines. Jan Schakowsky is Pelosi's Deputy Whip. Washington Post:

“A lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, Nancy Pelosi, you’re a big supporter,’ which I am,” Schakowsky said Thursday in an interview. “And I think that she’s ultimately right, that the way that we’re going to get rid of Donald Trump is in the election in 2020.”

Compare that to her Wednesday night announcement, which made headlines as she joined 72 other Democrats in supporting impeachment.

“Today, I am announcing that I believe that the House of Representatives should begin an impeachment inquiry, officially, because President Trump certainly has committed all kinds of offenses that meet the standard of impeachment, high crimes and misdemeanors,” Schakowsky, a senior chief deputy whip and member of Pelosi’s leadership team...