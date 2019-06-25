Melania Unveils 'Be Best Ambassadors' To 'Improve Lives Of (White) Children'

Is Melania Trump the most tone-deaf and despicable First Lady ever? It appears so. Every single day she does or says something so off-putting, so ludicrous, so insulting that it is shocking she doesn't have staff to help her prevent these public gaffes.

Here is the latest, as reported by Newsweek. On Monday, Melania unveiled her newest "Be Best" initiative: The Be Best Ambassadors. And what is their mission?

"To IMPROVE the lives of children."

Yes, this is her mission. Maybe she should start with the over 10,000 kids in custody at the border who are currently sleeping on concrete floors, denied soap and toothbrushes, have limited access to medical care and are actually dying.

You know, BE BEST.

Melania doesn't care. The White House released a statement saying that she had selected 21 ambassadors from agencies to "help further the First Lady's goal of educating children and parents about the issues they face" and "will focus on resources and opportunities to help make a difference in the lives of children."

Will those resources include soap and toothbrushes? How about medical care? Blankets? Air conditioning or heat? Clean water? Safe food?

My guess is no. Because those kids at the border are brown. Melania doesn't appear to care about brown kids.

Her statement, written by someone else (clearly), went on:

"I am thrilled that we have identified and partnered with so many organizations both inside and outside of government to help promote and expand the three pillars of BE BEST. As we move into the next phase of my initiative, I look forward to the work ahead. There is no greater opportunity than that of helping children reach their fullest potential as they grow up."

I. Literally. Cannot.

She wants to "help children reach their fullest potential as they grow up" but apparently that does not include basic safety and sanitary conditions.

Oh, wait, that only applies to non-migrant kids. Right?

