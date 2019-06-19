Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Fair and Unbalanced: Just block out the bad news, and everything will be fine.

I Should Be Laughing: Timișoara, Romania, just held its first Pride Festival, despite the best efforts of the local bigots.

Darwinfish 2: Dealing with police abuses and corruption will take tough action from the top.

Shower Cap: "I was several hours into reading the day's news before I realized, to my chagrin, that I had neither consumed hallucinogenic drugs nor experienced severe head trauma, and therefore all this shit was really happening."

