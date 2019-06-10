No More Mister Nice Blog: The late Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger suffered from “economic anxiety,” too.

Mad Kane: Would a turd by another name smell as disgusting?

Joe.My.God.: American moral exemplars Franklin Graham and Erick Erickson are offended by the rainbow flag.

Progress Pond: Welcome to Alabama, where Republican politicians and rapists decide who gets an abortion.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"UNBORN CHILD, CHILD or PERSON. A human being, specifically including an unborn child in utero at any stage of development, regardless of viability." (Alabama’s new abortion bill, conferring personhood on zygotes, embryos and fetuses, May 14, 2019)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.