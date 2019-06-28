So-Called President Orders Do-Over On Census Corruption Plan

"King Dumbass the First" Orders Time To Stop
Thursday the Supreme Court told the incompetents in the Trump White House that their reasons for wanting a citizenship question on the Census were
blatantly racist "contrived and not reasonable."
In response, Trump wants to **delay the Census**.
For the record, the Constitution requires a census every 10 years. So, you know, good luck with that, buddy.
(Note: by following the @RealPressSecBot, you can see all of Il Douche’s tweets without following him; which takes his numbers down, which he DOES NOT LIKE.)
Crossposted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors