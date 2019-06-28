Politics
So-Called President Orders Do-Over On Census Corruption Plan

Donnie demands that the court "stop time" so his highly competent staff can rig up a better excuse for excluding brown people from congressional maps.
By Tengrain
"King Dumbass the First" Orders Time To Stop

Thursday the Supreme Court told the incompetents in the Trump White House that their reasons for wanting a citizenship question on the Census were blatantly racist "contrived and not reasonable."

In response, Trump wants to **delay the Census**.

For the record, the Constitution requires a census every 10 years. So, you know, good luck with that, buddy.

