So-Called President Orders Do-Over On Census Corruption Plan

"King Dumbass the First" Orders Time To Stop

Thursday the Supreme Court told the incompetents in the Trump White House that their reasons for wanting a citizenship question on the Census were blatantly racist "contrived and not reasonable."

In response, Trump wants to **delay the Census**.

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/MQitzjU4hl — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 27, 2019

For the record, the Constitution requires a census every 10 years. So, you know, good luck with that, buddy.

