Former Fox News Reporter Scorches Opinion Hosts: 'More Than I Could Stand'

The correspondent formerly known at Fox as "Campaign Carl" Cameron is taking on his former employer: Ex-Fox News Reporter Shreds The ‘Partisan Misinformation’ At His Old Network:

Cameron, who left Fox News in 2017 after 22 years, announced he’s joining the new progressive website called Front Page Live. And he didn’t hold back on his old employer. “I was one of Fox’s first hires. The idea of fair and balanced news appealed to me,” he says in a clip announcing his new gig. “But over the years, the right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation. I left.” He said that gives him “unique insight and understanding of how the right operates.”

Cameron joined Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter to discuss his new venture, and didn't mince words when it comes to the hosts that are considered "opinion journalists," or his feelings about Trump, but Cameron gave the so-called "straight news" anchors way too much credit. Other than Shep Smith, most of them are just as bad as the prime time anchors when it comes to spreading lies and right wing propaganda, although Hannity is still the king in that department: