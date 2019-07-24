Fox Business Host Admits Government Spending Helps The Economy

Who knew Stuart Varney was a Keynesian economist?

During Tuesday's program, the Fox Business host was bitching about the new budget deal Donald Trump agreed to with Democrats which will balloon the federal deficit by lifting the caps on spending.

"We are going to spend more and borrow more even though we are overspending trillion dollars a year," Varney groused.

Stuart said Democrats like the deal because they get to fund government programs they like and Republicans want to give more money to the military. And then he exposed his hidden Keynesian streak.

"And the president likes it because it'll probably stimulate the economy before the election," he admitted.

For decades, Republicans have been screaming that the only way to stimulate the economy is with tax cuts and trickle-down voodoo. Government spending is a cancer on the economy, they claim. It must be killed, shrunk to a size where it can be drowned in a bathtub, they say.

I guess since Rush Limbaugh told his audience nobody cares about the deficit any longer, Stuart felt a little liberated.