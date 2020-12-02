Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox Business Ecstatic Because Wall Street Loves Government Spending: 'Investors Love It!'

Another right wing myth shatters again after Wall Street celebrates the possibility a new round of stimulus spending will pass Congress.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Right wing politicians, pundits, and most stock market analysts always attack any form of government spending or stimulus to help Americans because their main focus is always about federal debt reduction.

They claim tax cuts are the fountain of youth and are the only elixir to help struggling economies no matter what the circumstances are.

Fox Business' Stuart Varney opened up his program today as the stock market jumped over 300 points because of the news that government and pandemic stimulus might be on the way.

"The odds of something passing just went up," he said.

"Investors love it!," Varney exclaimed.

He continued, "Trillions from Washington. More printing by the Fed that is a shot in the arm for the stocks."

As we all learned, Trump's massive giveaway to the rich, his tax cuts for the wealthy did not generate what they claimed it would and instead added trillions of dollars to the federal debt.

As expected, the very wealthy didn't trickle down some of the monies they received to the public from the tax cuts and instead bought back stocks in huge quantities.

However, as we've seen most recently, since the pandemic hit, government stimulus packages have been a lifeline to many small businesses and the working class.

It's about time Wall Street cheered for stimulus spending and shut up about the deficit.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team