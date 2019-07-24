Joni Ernst Compares Border Conditions To Thanksgiving Guests

This may be the stupidest Republican analogy you'll hear this year. Congratulations, Joni Ernst of Iowa! The political website Iowa Starting Line reports:

“These facilities are at their maximum capacity,” she said. “And so the way I describe it is, hey, we’re used to a certain number of folks that will come to the border. We know that. That’s gone on for years and years and years. But, it’s just like Thanksgiving dinner. You make Thanksgiving dinner for your family, maybe 10 people, but a thousand show up at your door expecting Thanksgiving dinner. What do you do? You’ve only got two legs, come on. It is a crisis.”

The federal government's immigration forces have more than two legs.

Migrants are seeking asylum, not Thanksgiving dinner.

And this:

Definitely want to evoke the first Thanksgiving as a model for how white people deal with brown people. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 23, 2019

And just in case we thought that comment was a blip on her stupid statement screen, Ernst made sure to tell her White lady audience that the brown people never threatened her personal safety.

“It’s overwhelmed,” Ernst said, describing her observations as she walked through the facilities. “But I felt completely safe and at ease. “Even walking in and around the migrants, I felt comfortable,” she said. “Not all of them were in restricted areas. Some of them were sitting, waiting to be processed and some were going through their health screenings — and they all are going through health screenings. They’re being provided medical care.”

Yeah but some of them have been waiting in cages and without showers for literally weeks, which is counter to our own immigration laws, Joni. It's counter to human rights.

Snap out of it.