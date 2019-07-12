Kamala Harris On Trump: 'He Failed To Perform On Every Level'

In her conversation last night with Rachel Maddow, Sen. Kamala Harris had some impassioned things to say about Trump's performance in the job of president.

"I am with you. I think that throughout this president's tenure, he has been throwing flames with the vanity project called a wall -- which by the way, will never get built. He's doing that, with this hand over here and by tweet he institutes a trade war that's resulted in farmers in iowa looking at bankruptcy who have soy beans rotting because he cut off a market that was cultivated over 10 years or more. While he is getting everyone riled up about immigration, on this hand, he had a trade policy where it is, by some estimates, hundreds of thousands, maybe 700,000 auto workers may be out of the job by Christmas," she said.

"While he is doing all that, he is passing trade policy where American families right now are spending $1.4 billion more a month on everything from shampoo to washing machines. He passes a tax bill that benefits the top 1% in the biggest corporations in this country while he made this promise to help working people and he has betrayed them, and said he would deal with an infrastructure plan. There is no evidence of an infrastructure plan. The guy has to distract from the fact that he made all these promises that I believe he had no intention ever fulfilling. He has failed to perform on every level by which we should measure a president of the United States. Not to mention failed as a commander in chief.

"And so he's going to create, as he often does, this distraction. I agree with you. He will do the raids, which is a crime against humanity in, I believe, the way he is coming about this and the way he has been handling the issue when you have babies in cages, I went down after the debate in Miami that next morning with many of my colleagues who are running and we went to a place in florida called Homestead. You know why we went there, Rachel? In Homestead, there is a private detention facility that houses 2700 children.

"And as a sitting member of the United States Senate, Julien Castro was there, others were there, they would not let us in. We walked down the road and got on a ladder to look over the fence to see what was going on and I saw children lined up by gender, single file like they're criminals, being led into barracks. So these are the kinds of policies that he institutes as a way to one, extend what he believes, which is that he believes we are not a nation that should embrace immigrants, but it's to distract from the fact that he failed to perform. He failed to perform.

"So he engages in this exaggerated response to an issue as a way to distract. You talk about commander in chief, this is a guy who takes the word of the Russian president over the word of the American intelligence community that Russia interfered in the election. He takes the word of a North Korean dictator over the word of the American intelligence community when it comes to an American student who was tortured and died. He takes the word of the Saudi prince over the American intelligence community when it comes to the journalist who was assassinated.

And he does not want to be judged on all of that stuff, so he distracts the American people."