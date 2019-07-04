At last, the Big Day for which we've all been waiting: Tanks, planes & the world's biggest turkey, all on display!

Who wants yesterday's papers? Ballon Juice's Betty Cracker has a good schadenfreude over the decline of Breitbart.

In another blow for independence, the gun-humping lobby/Republican Party campaign adjunct N.R.A. may be on a decline similar to Breitbart's, as summarized by Hackwhackers.

Juanita Jean Herownself at the beauty salon has a mess of Fourth of July editorial cartoons.

Apolitical: Echidne wonders what your first memory is/was.

Bonus Photo Stab From The Past: "The 'Honor America Day' rally for Nixon supporters turned into a splitscreen as protesters bathed in the Reflecting Pool", from Washingtonian.

Aggregated by America-hater M. Bouffant.