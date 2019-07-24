Zandar Versus the Stupid: Unhappy with Dan Coats’ warnings about election security, Trump may replace him with a John Bolton acolyte as Director of National Intelligence.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: The late John Paul Stevens didn’t start as a great liberal Justice; he evolved into one.

Balloon Juice: Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst says the refugee crisis at the border is just like a Thanksgiving dinner.

Naked Capitalism: Senator Elizabeth Warren is targeting the private equity industry’s “heads I win, tales you lose” business model.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It is one thing that if I had a chance to go back I would be more sensitive to. It is always a balance. Great care has got to be taken not to take a dividend or a distribution from a company that puts that company at risk. [Taking a big payment from a company that later failed] "would make me sick, sick at heart." (Mitt Romney, June 4, 2007)

