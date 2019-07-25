Calculated Risk: New home sales data suggest that a recession is not coming in the near future.

Blue NC: University of North Carolina study shows climate change is fueling “off the charts” precipitation levels along the coast of the Tar Heel State.

Juanita Jean’s: The Southern Baptist Convention, founded in 1845 to defend slavery, has trouble with a resolution against white supremacy.

Eschaton: Reporters like Chuck Todd conclude Mueller hearings were not sufficiently entertaining to have any impact.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Serious journalists correct the record, serious journalistic organizations allow themselves to be held to account, own up to mistakes, and learn from them so they can do a better job the next time.." (Chuck Todd, September 3, 2018)

