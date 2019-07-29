Summer Donation Drive

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Infidel753

Nan's Notebook: Some good discussion here (read comments) on Mueller and what to do about Trump.

Progress Pond: Martin Longman declares Mitch McConnell a traitor.

Shower Cap: The idiocy of reducing the Mueller testimony to "optics", plus the rest of the week's political madness.

The Daily Irritant: The Pennsylvania school lunch-debt case exemplifies everything that's wrong with the US these days.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.


