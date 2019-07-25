Reality Check: GOPers At Mueller Hearing Parroted Hannity Talking Points

John Avlon points out the Republican members at yesterday's Mueller hearings were taking their talking points from Sean Hannity -- an obvious attempt to please their master.
"During the Mueller hearings, it sometimes sounded like Democrats and Republicans were living in different worlds. With the exception of Republican Will Hurd, Republicans essentially ignored the findings of the Mueller report, preferring to focus instead on alternative facts and half-baked deep state conspiracy theories. In a perfect example of the Fox-Trump feedback loop, it turns out that many questions came straight from Sean Hannity. My former colleagues at the Daily Beast picked up on the parroted talking points, and it's kind of stunning to see congressmen outsource their oversight of the republic to a right wing opinion host. But they're not alone, because Trump is also a part-time publicist, telling people to watch a 'really strong show' the night before the Mueller hearings.
"And Trump had reason to be excited, as Hannity was offering up questions for Republicans to ask Mueller, despite assuring his audience this.
But this show is an irony-free show, and here's part of how Hannity kicked it off:
"Hannity then of course proceeded to focus on lies and conspiracy theories. Here is Devin Nunes."
"That was the opening statement and it got worse from there. Here's one of Hannity's suggested questions."
"Just like a ventriloquist with a dummy on his knee, here's Louie Gohmert of Texas:
"Here's a suggested question about Mueller aide Andrew Weisman."
"And here's North Dakota representative Kelly Armstrong."
"Next up: Same guy, different question."
"Sometimes the questions were basic. Here's Hannity."
Yes.
"Can he also fire you at any time without any reason?
"Now, all of this is a sign of coming attractions. The investigate-the-investigators gambit the GOP seems to care more about than the actual findings of the actual report. Because there were virtually no Republican questions dealing with the serious verified Russian attempts to influence our elections to benefit Donald Trump," Avlon said.
"It's just the latest sign of how hyper-partisanship makes us unable to agree on basic facts. As Republicans resist addressing a real and still-ongoing national security threat that would have them screaming for impeachment if a Democratic president did it. And that's your reality check."