Rep. Rashida Tlaib On Detention Centers: 'Traumatic' And 'Inhumane'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is building her reputation as a freshman congressperson as someone unafraid to take on the Republican Party's propaganda and to loudly and clearly state the facts.

She did it again on This Week in an interview with Martha Raddatz:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. said she "absolutely" agrees with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comparing border facilities to concentration camps in a heated interview with ABC's "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz. The congresswoman went on to call what she saw at the border "traumatic" and "inhumane." When asked about her vote against a recent supplemental border funding bill, Tlaib described a moment that occurred during her visit to border stations in Texas."Three agents took me aside, away from my colleagues, and said 'more money is not gonna fix this,'" she said Sunday. "I will not vote for something that is broken and deteriorated and is inhumane."

Tlaib's vote against the funding bill has generated much controversy after The New York Times columnist (and professional mean girl) Maureen Dowd published an op-ed in which she quoted Speaker Nancy Pelosi being dismissive of Tlaib and her three other freshman congresswomen (Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar) for voting against the funding bill.