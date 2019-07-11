Right Wing Trolls Attack Reporters In The Rose Garden

After Donald Trump caved on the census citizenship question, he left the Rose Garden podium without taking questions, leaving his adoring audience of right wing trolls to provide the entertainment. Here's the long version:

POTUS leaves without taking questions. “Talk to us! The real news!” Then this mess unfolded with Sebastian Gorka yelling at a journalist. Supporter say Gorka could “kick your punk ass.” This is happening in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/FmE4KYT9eO — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 11, 2019

In the video, Sebastian Gorka, in high dudgeon, strides toward reporter Brian Karem , shouting "You're a punk!" at him. This sparks an onlooker to add that "Gorka could kick your punk ass!"

From there, we get to one of the lady trolls, Joy Villa, showing off her MAGA dress. Because freedom.

Every day is a disgrace with that sexual abuser in the White House. Every damn day.