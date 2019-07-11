Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump's Fly Swatting Game Doesn't Hold A Candle To Obama

Donald Trump may not like flies, and he might whine about them, but he sure can't deal with them the way Obama did.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Trump was hosting the greatest gathering of conspiracy nuts, plagiarists, white supremacists, frauds, and internet trolls to ever assemble at the White House on Thursday.

And while he was giving another bizarro speech, a single defiant fly dared to dart past him.

“Whoops. How did a fly get into the White House? I don’t like, I don't like flies, I don’t like flies,” Trump said, swatting it away with his hands.

Guess what? We don't like narcissistic egomaniacal imbeciles inhabiting the White House either.

Trump should watch President Obama dispatch one like so - instead of acting all squeamish.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.