Trump's Fly Swatting Game Doesn't Hold A Candle To Obama

Trump was hosting the greatest gathering of conspiracy nuts, plagiarists, white supremacists, frauds, and internet trolls to ever assemble at the White House on Thursday.

And while he was giving another bizarro speech, a single defiant fly dared to dart past him.

“Whoops. How did a fly get into the White House? I don’t like, I don't like flies, I don’t like flies,” Trump said, swatting it away with his hands.

Guess what? We don't like narcissistic egomaniacal imbeciles inhabiting the White House either.

Trump should watch President Obama dispatch one like so - instead of acting all squeamish.