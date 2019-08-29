CNN Host Mocks 'Big Wet Kiss' Between Fox News And Trump

On CNN's New Day Thursday, host Alisyn Camerota discussed the likely confusion for Fox News executives as Trump attacks them on Twitter:

....I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Camerota then laughed at Fox for giving Donald Trump a big wet kiss for eight years.

Co-host John Brennan brought up the topic of Trump freaking out on Fox News because they had a segment on the Democratic candidates running for president and the upcoming debates with the DNC's Xochitl Hinojosa.

Alisyn said, "Because they were covering some of the Democrats -- the Democratic race for president."

Brennan read Trump's tweet bashing Fox News that said they "aren't working for us anymore!”

Camerota replied, "Wow! What a statement, because, you know, Kaitlin, after the long, wet kiss they have been engaged in for the past, you know, with the president for — I mean, it’s been much longer for three years, I mean it's been probably more eight years — that Fox has really been boosters of Donald Trump, and the idea that now he doesn’t like them, first no wonder he’s confused because it's been such a wet kiss and now he's confused that they have to interview Democrats."

"Some times you have to take a breath, " Brennan said.

This caused her to laugh again at Fox News' sycophantic relationship with Trump and she said, "I'm sure it's going to be a challenge for Fox management because, what do they do with this golden goose turning on them?"

We all know the relationship Fox News has with Trump, but to see him melt down after one interview with the DNC communications director is weird even for him.

His bizarre reaction forced him to admit that Fox News has been "working for him" and that any dissenting interview, pundit, or segment that takes a negative view about him or his campaign must be purged from the airwaves.

It's his attempt to control the network, but he already talk to Hannity every night, doesn't he?

OANN must be salivating at the chance to get a presidential debate for 2020.