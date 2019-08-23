Brian Stelter Slams ABC, Fox For Hiring Trump Spox

Brian Stelter isn't sugarcoating it:

BRIAN STELTER: The Trump White House has a record of misleading the public. All administrations spin. This administration lies consistently, whether it's Sanders, or Spicer, or other White House aides. And it’s all led from the top by a president who lies even about the weather and the time of day. That, I think, is why this deserves outrage and backlash.

It's not about disagreeing politically, it's about the lying. The constant, constant lying.

We are living through a period of official lying that's unprecedented in our lifetimes. The president misspeaks so much, with such gusto, that it's become the defining feature of his administration. This isn't about "disagreement," as you claimed. It's about deception. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2019

No one on Planet Earth was surprised by Fox and Friends.

Dancing with the Stars normalizes and diminishes the crimes Spicer committed on behalf of Trump.

OF COURSE Spicer wants this to be an "apolitical" hire. But again, it has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with ABC's act of gaslighting.

