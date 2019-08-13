C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Backsliders

I'm sure it has happened to all of us. There's a melody and/or maybe some words of a song stuck in your head but you can't place it. It drives you a little batty because then you want to hear it for real but you don't remember who did it.

That happened to me this weekend. Then I heard it, out of all places, at a grocery store. It was quite serendipitous.

Formed in 1992, Raleigh, North Carolina's Backsliders, released their 2nd album Throwin' Rocks at the Moon in 1997. Produced by Dwight Yoakam’s longtime guitarist, Pete Anderson, it # 1 on the Americana radio chart in that year. The title track from it was the one stuck in my head. I'll probably end up listening to a bunch of times this week now.

After their 3rd album, Southern Lines, the band called it a day in 1999 but reunited in late 2012. In 2014, they released their first new music in 15 years with the EP Raleighwood.

What are you listening to tonight?