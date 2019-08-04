Fox Pundit Pretends There's A Chance Trump Will Lead Conversation On White Nationalist Terrorism

I hate to break it to the Wall Street Journal's Gerald Seib, but it will be a cold day in hell before Trump ever takes the lead when it comes to white nationalists, other than stoking their hatred of black and brown people and validating them.

Seib was asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace what can be done about the sort of mass shootings we saw over the weekend in Texas and Ohio, and after poo-pooing the notion that there can ever be any kind of gun control legislation passed (conveniently without mentioning the NRA), Seib suggested we should have a "conversation" about white nationalist terrorists and that Trump is in a position to lead it.

Yeah, good luck with that.