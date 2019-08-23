Politics
Friday News Dump: The Emperor Has No Working Brain, And Other News

Trump's incompetence was more obvious than usual this week.
By Susie Madrak

He can't even talk correctly. Dementia? Mini-stroke? The Amazon rain forest, which supplies a big chunk of our breathable air, is burning fast. The impeachment inquiry is moving right along, and it's really, really hot:

What a week. Here's a kitten -- and also a baby bear!

