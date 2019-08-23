Friday News Dump: The Emperor Has No Working Brain, And Other News

He can't even talk correctly. Dementia? Mini-stroke? The Amazon rain forest, which supplies a big chunk of our breathable air, is burning fast. The impeachment inquiry is moving right along, and it's really, really hot:

Alarming Video Shows Donald Trump Slurring And Stumbling Over Words In Two Public Appearances On Wednesday #TrumpDementia https://t.co/Wet5esW28v — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) August 22, 2019

Are we at that point where Donald Trump's family and friends rush in with their wacko doctor to declare Trump is suffering from a fast onset of dementia to save him from a for sure loss or even worse prison? pic.twitter.com/ZeAjyYekm2 — Eugene W (@NOW1SOLAR) August 22, 2019

People who closely follow the meandering and repetitive stream of blather at Trump’s rallies and in the White House say he’s showing alarming signs of growing dementia. The 25th Amendment remains a pipe dream, but he’s playing with way less than a full deck. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 16, 2019

When Grandpa began showing signs of dementia, we took away his car keys.



Trump has the nuclear launch codes.



#TestTrumpsMind — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) August 15, 2019

"The more you press him, the more you see how disorganized and empty he is," Dr. Lance Dodes, a psychiatrist, says of President Trump's public behavior. https://t.co/vmILl1BjFr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 22, 2019

New poll shows Republicans may get wiped out — in Mitch McConnell’s home State. Billboards are credited. https://t.co/63zKhZahKR — MadDogPAC (@maddogpac) August 22, 2019

‘We cannot wait for Mitch McConnell to decide when the time is right to save lives.’ — @AMarch4OurLives has a bold new plan to reduce gun violence, with or without lawmakers.



pic.twitter.com/efAMySl8QU — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) August 23, 2019

On the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, as many as 20 correctional officers who work at the Metropolitan Correctional Center received grand jury subpoenas this past Friday. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 22, 2019

Democrats have a whistleblower on Trump's taxes.



The federal tax disclosure law specifically allows whistleblowers to give Congress private tax information. https://t.co/5Dz4VrVdVo — Arthur Delaney (@ArthurDelaneyHP) August 23, 2019

The editor found a bullet outside his home.

Then the severed head of a dead cat.

He said Jeffrey Epstein had sent them as a warning.

Epstein didn't want his rapes of children revealed.

His victims were left unprotected. https://t.co/VSZEuvK3HW by @davidfolkenflik pic.twitter.com/JnYJfdqwMT

↓ Story continues below ↓ — David Beard (@dabeard) August 22, 2019

The will Jeffrey Epstein signed two days before his suicide took steps to block victims from his money. https://t.co/BcyqapULsE — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) August 22, 2019

There are questions that need to be asked about why authorities did not search that ranch upon Epstein's arrest. Richardson, arguably the most powerful man in New Mexico, has been accused by one of Epstein's victims, and denies the allegations. https://t.co/PxUoFfB4Tl — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 22, 2019

Fmr NYT reporter Landon Thomas Jr knew Jeffrey Epstein perhaps better than anyone else at the paper; he had profiled him twice and considered a source and something of a friend.



In 2017, Epstein gave $30K to a pre school in Harlem at Thomas's request.



My story coming up on NPR — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 22, 2019

The Amazon is reaching a dangerous tipping-point. Beyond this, the rainforest is unlikely to survive https://t.co/zGKZV49vwI — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 22, 2019

Bill Barr is rushing to come up with an explanation for how Epstein was allowed to kill himself [that doesn't involve taking responsibility for not acting on the understaffing after he admitted knowing about it in April].



So Nadler will have an opportunity soon to ask abt VDARE. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 22, 2019

From @evgenymorozov in @newrepublic. I’ve been trying to tell you. John Brockman knew. Joi Ito knew. The men at @Harvard knew. @MIT men knew. Read this email from Brockman describing Jeffrey Epstein. As if to sell the access to sex. “He’ll be in Cambridge in a couple of weeks.” pic.twitter.com/EFCUJwcdxF — Xeni (@xeni) August 22, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein served up tips for then NYT reporter Landon Thomas and charmed him into feeling they had something of a friendship. Epstein donated $30K at Thomas's request. His dinner party drew Stephanopoulos Couric & Rose. Epstein had confidence he could keep the press at bay. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 22, 2019

No. Eric Garner is dead. And his killer was *barely fired. Even though he was captured strangling a man to death & then lied about it, he still kept his job for 5 years, making 6 figure salary & receiving raises. Stop whining, lying & using excessive force.https://t.co/tN2iIU4dSo — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) August 23, 2019

If Rudy Giuliani does not speak for the United States government, why were our tax dollars spent to help him ask a foreign government to investigate Joe Biden and his son?



Giuliani violated the Logan Act if he was not acting as a representative of the United States. https://t.co/BgiGhkFdVc — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 22, 2019

Gerrymandering Awareness Week Fun Run https://t.co/zFZiLKMgiP — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) August 22, 2019

New: @sethmoulton tells me he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race



“I think it’s evident that this is now a three-way race between Biden, Warren and Sanders, and really it’s a debate about how far left the party should go”https://t.co/nQZSlkX15b — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) August 23, 2019

The FBI dropped off 218 rounds of ammunition for a handgun at the Kansas Secretary of State’s office Thursday morning after conducting an investigation into bullets that went missing after Kris Kobach’s departure from the office. #ksleg



https://t.co/D9ehz4ihrn — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 22, 2019

The Tioga shootout meant one thing to people who watched on TV. It meant something very different to the residents of that block. @anna_orso @ValerieRussDN @nark @JeseniaDeMoyaC @samanthamelamed w/ an important, nuanced story.

https://t.co/3nGWd55lZB — Patrick Kerkstra (@pkerkstra) August 22, 2019

Me: Thank you for your interest. What do you do? (I knew)

Big & actual New York Real Estate Developer: I'd rather not say.

Me: Real estate huh, things that bad huh?

NYRED: It's bad. They hate us more than lawyers now.

He really hates Trump 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IkTlhGdYbN — Eugene W (@NOW1SOLAR) August 23, 2019

Tide Pods are just soap flavored ravioli — 🏴Squidward and Berenstain (@Bread__Santa) August 23, 2019

Denmark offers to buy America from Russia https://t.co/sYnvWnu7ut — Eugene W (@NOW1SOLAR) August 22, 2019

Wow. Just... wow. Just went through LAX immigration. Presented my journalist visa and was stopped by the CBP agent and accused of being part of the ‘fake news media’. — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) August 22, 2019

Before Fox News and Franklin Graham and MAGA, these were good-hearted, generous people who wanted to emulate Jesus.



They once instantly recognized men like Donald Trump as the antithesis of him.https://t.co/u8Nlzwz7Oh — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 22, 2019

Georgia voters! Pls sign this election-security petition. @GaSecofState certified GA’s new voting system without conducting penetration testing. His excuse is that GA relies on EAC certification. But the EAC doesn’t conduct penetration testing either. What a scam. #gapol 1/ https://t.co/ttzC05Vl78 — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) August 22, 2019

Trump’s old NBC boss pitches $60 million plan to use mass surveillance to predict potential mass shooters https://t.co/AfWhvu2KXm — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 22, 2019

GOP internal polls must be showing that the Senate likely also to be lost in 2020 https://t.co/J0Sw7gwed7 — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2019

What a week. Here's a kitten -- and also a baby bear!

I think I’ve broken my kitten pic.twitter.com/GXsKWpchVB — laura fisher (@lauraajanefishe) August 22, 2019