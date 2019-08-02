Friday News Dump: #LeningradLindsey Rams Through Asylum Bill, And Other News

These weeks feel more like months, don't they?
Perfect for this complicit traitor. #LeningradLindsayhttps://t.co/Mv0syH4O5q
— Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) August 2, 2019
#LeningradLindsay @LindseyGrahamSC doesn’t give a shit about your suffering unless you are rich, white, or Russian. #LindseyGrahamResign #RepublicanRussian https://t.co/atrxFgINrU
— Joshy (@DrScissorman) August 2, 2019
Here is Dave Daubenmire, who scored VIP tickets to Trump's campaign rally in Ohio tonight, saying that interracial marriage has weakened America because "multiculturalism is spiritual AIDS." -@RightWingWatch
pic.twitter.com/GFxT43kO1Z
— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) August 1, 2019
The lone black Republican in the House announced he will not run for reelection, as Trump escalated his attacks on Baltimore and urban centers during a rally in Ohio. This split screen was a coincidence, but the events are not unrelated. https://t.co/DkipL5Yg9i
— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 2, 2019
"On the wage side of things, the news was tepid....The number of hours worked went down....The upshot of all this is that weekly blue-collar wages have been slowly declining ever since the beginning of the 2019. July was just the latest drop." https://t.co/AuMxeURCUp pic.twitter.com/cKNUwKNx6d
— Kevin Drum (@kdrum) August 2, 2019
“Free stuff from the government does not play well in the Midwest,” part XXIV: “9 in 10 counties that voted for Trump have received subsidies to fight the trade war“ https://t.co/JrTp00AUrS
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) August 1, 2019
Nothing makes Don feel more alive than knowing people are suffering, especially kids. Fact. @realDonaldTrump
Trump wants to start charging stores to accept food stamps https://t.co/WfiZITLFF4
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) August 2, 2019
Here is Donald Trump's approval rating in all 50 states after Mueller's testimony converted into Electoral College format, per @Civiqs daily tracking poll.
(He's now underwater in Florida, Ohio & Georgia.) https://t.co/I9N8fmN4KT pic.twitter.com/8Vvd45hBcY
— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) July 27, 2019
Here is Trump's approval rating after weeks of racist attacks converted into Electoral College format, per @Civiqs daily tracking poll & a new University of Texas poll showing Trump losing TX to Warren, Harris, Sanders & O'Rourke. [https://t.co/6aDAVRBjxb] https://t.co/I9N8fmN4KT pic.twitter.com/VcyCHBU4qk
— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) August 2, 2019
Why Impeachment Is Back From the Dead by @djrothkopf https://t.co/pLOJdpxILz↓ Story continues below ↓
— Carrie Gallagher (@lovablemarketer) August 2, 2019
So how competitive are the three districts that Republican Texas congressmen are retiring from? It’s a big range… but @rossramsey and @shiying_cheng’s heat index illustrates the big picture: https://t.co/qp4ckrEn0D
— darlacameron (@darlacameron) August 2, 2019
Trump is trying to kill electric cars but will kill jobs and the climate instead https://t.co/dbnI6zkYbB pic.twitter.com/NXdhkvOmJn
— ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) August 2, 2019
My thread confirmed by Politifact. Period.https://t.co/t7UyICwKWF
— Black Women Views (@blackwomenviews) August 2, 2019
Why do cries of "Moscow Mitch" particularly perturb Sen. Mitch McConnell when he's let other insults roll off his back? Phillip M. Bailey, Louisville Courier Journal political reporter, explains. https://t.co/TN9mOrNMjA
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 2, 2019
Pair this w/ the @woodruffbets and @ErinBanco scoop that Trump is making a list of people who could conceivably serve in an acting capacity. https://t.co/2mUg6dSKDI
— Shane Harris (@shaneharris) August 2, 2019
John Ratcliffe’s congressional website says he “arrested over 300 illegal immigrants on a single day.”https://t.co/3bwwcLriF8
He didn’t.https://t.co/mmea7sJcKq
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 2, 2019
There's an old #KGB tactic called the #Firehose and its aim is to create so many crises that resources, time, effort and energy of targets are overwhelmed and exhausted. #tRump, #MoscowMitch, #LeningradLindsey and the @GOP have perfected this technique. @maddow @chrislhayes
— Left Of Main Street (@LeftOfMainSt) August 2, 2019
— POTUS On The Pot (@potusonthepot) August 2, 2019
‘Trumponomics has utterly failed’: Paul Krugman details why the GOP’s economic worldview has collapsed https://t.co/bjiG5BQyvl
— terry vee (@redot2005) August 2, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard’s Campaign Is Being Boosted by Putin Apologists https://t.co/hyXfhyiK9C via @thedailybeast
— cdellison (@ellisonreport) August 2, 2019
At a time when much of the journalism news is depressing, great to see @AmerBanker teaming with @propublica https://t.co/qvoGUbMsXP via @AmerBanker
— Janet Novack (@janetnovack) August 2, 2019
Calling all lawyers and law students! Give back to your community for #ConstitutionDay on 9/17 by teaching a lesson about #votingrights in your local school. Find out how here: https://t.co/j1HumUEATm pic.twitter.com/Det3QSWrRm
— American Constitution Society (@acslaw) August 2, 2019
1. Here is the first pass at our story on Hurd retiring. We will be updating throughout the night. https://t.co/0Vc5kmiOSS
— Abby Livingston (@TexasTribAbby) August 2, 2019
“We’re all tired of being called racists," a Trump supporter told @elainaplott at last night's rally.
"I don’t want [Omar's] stinkin’ Muslim crap in my country," another Trump supporter told @elainaplott at the same rally.https://t.co/BMtf349hYA
— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) August 2, 2019
I knew Elizabeth Warren put her entire foot in John Delaney's ass but I did not know he ran to Fox News to cry about it. pic.twitter.com/d04fZx7nHS
— Shugah (@Shugah) August 1, 2019
Could this be a major game changer regarding how difficult it may be to find a great local #auto repair #business ? via @BoltOnTech @PTENmagazine https://t.co/SwxYc0kcGf
— Frank Butkus Leutz (@UrMechanic) August 2, 2019
Whoa: About 150,000 people have already given to three or more Democratic presidential candidates, @LevineCarrie and @ZubakSkees of @publici have calculated https://t.co/h52nO7BLgi
— Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 2, 2019
If you’ll excuse me I need to launch myself directly into the sun. pic.twitter.com/mJTHpwHfKA
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 2, 2019
Here's a WaPo report on the scuffle I saw on a livestream of the Warren rally last night. What is not in the article is the fact the MAGA fan was provoking the crowd throughout and they were very patient with her. https://t.co/KBN2uxGTBC
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 2, 2019
James Baldwin was born on this day in 1924.
This 45-minute documentary about the author and activist is an essential 2019 listen.
It features @Okwonga, @MitchSJackson, Hilton Als, Imani Robinson, Robert Reid-Pharr and Magdalena Zaborowska.https://t.co/fCf05WSPva#OTD pic.twitter.com/E6tonnMTQg
— BBC Radio 3 (@BBCRadio3) August 2, 2019
Now that Trump ridiculed Baltimore over its murder rate, a parade of columnists are going to pillory him for showing contempt for Real Americans, their concerns, and their way of life, right?
My new piece, on the very deep imbalance this reveals:https://t.co/TAaizyOFFC
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 2, 2019
And finally, because the best thing we can do for each other is to be kind and generous, an example:
my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. “How many coats do you have on?”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn
— Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019