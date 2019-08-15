Kamala Harris Melts Into Laughter At Steve King And Ken Cuccinelli: 'What Is That?'

During an interview with Wolf Blitzer, 2020 contender Senator Kamala Harris dissolved into laughter after Blitzer showed an excerpt from Steve King's latest trip into lunacy, where he extolled rape and incest as a thing which contributed to modern civilization in some kind of good way.

Toward the end of the interview, Wolf Blitzer asked Harris about immigration, and specifically what Ken Cuccinelli said and then defended: "Give me your tired and your poor...who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge."

" I find it actually remarkable in a very troubling way that he actually had the gall to speak the words that he spoke," Harris said. "It is clear that is how they feel. But the fact that he actually said it and unapologetically tells us exactly where we are."

She added, "There is not much speculation that at this point as required to figure out what are the motivations of this administration, and what are their tactics."

Blitzer then played a clip of Steve King's pro-rape and incest speech, but before it was even over, Harris could only laugh, speechless. "These guys are just out of their minds! What is that?," she laughed. "What is going on with these people?"

"You got one saying, yeah, the Statue of Liberty only applies to people from Europe and another one saying rape and incest is okay," she marveled. "What is going on with these people? They do not understand the importance and the responsibility of their jobs."

No, they don't. And both of them ought to resign before they are removed.

(Note: You can help support Steve King's opponent, J.D. Scholten, here)